Goodwill debunks common donation misconceptions

A recent article online about Goodwill is garnering attention all over social media.

The article titled, 'What Happens to Your Goodwill Donations,' was posted on Facebook, causing some people to comment why they don't donate to Goodwill.

Many citing because they think the CEO makes millions of dollars. A quick check of the myth-busting website, Snopes shows that simply isn't true.

Now, local Goodwill reps are working to clear up more misinformation about the nonprofit organization, from the donor door to the sales floor.

Goodwill Southern Rivers provides assistance to people up in Newnan, down to Valdosta, over to Opelika, and Phenix City.

In 2016 alone, Goodwill Southern Rivers served over 20,000 people. But, many Goodwill reps say their mission, goals, and purpose, often times gets confused.

"Our biggest mission, our biggest goal, is to help people find jobs,” said Goodwill Southern Rivers Communications Director, Bridgette Russell.

The nonprofit often recognized for its donated and resell items. Many people thinking it's the end of the line when they bring their goods to the various locations.

Goodwill is one of the biggest destinations for donated items in the United States. So, what really happens when you donate items to Goodwill?

"Those proceeds support the free services in our career centers. The free classes, we have computer classes, and a variety of classes people need in today's workforce,” said Russell.

The organization credited for making thousands of job connections every year.

Russell says the organization is so much more than just a retail store.

"People just think that Goodwill is a retail store, not realizing that the funds from our retail store, the funds from those donations support free services on our career centers,” said Russell.

Goodwill will be hosting a job fair at the career center in Opelika Wednesday.

