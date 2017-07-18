Academy Sports hosts back-to-school shopping spree

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Academy Sports is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for some kids in East Alabama.

The retail chain hosting their annual Back-to-School shopping spree Tuesday.

A total of 30 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County received a $100 Academy gift card to use towards athletic apparel, backpacks, shoes and other school necessities.

This is the program's 8th year and it has grown to include over 100 similar events, benefitting over 3,000 kids throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

