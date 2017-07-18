Law enforcement cracking down on driver safety in July

The number of deaths on Georgia roads nearly doubling from 2013 to 2015. Georgia State Patrol is joining forces with surrounding states to crack down on speeders.

"Here to get troopers and local law enforcement agencies and surrounding states out to concentrate on the speeding violation. We think if we slow people down that we may reduce fatalities," says Sgt. John Vanlandingham.

Just to give you an idea of how the roads are getting more dangerous every year: Alabama has seen 341 traffic fatalities this year troopers say that is more than average.

Meanwhile in Georgia: During the 4th of July weekend, there were 15 fatalities versus 6 last year.

Officers are urging drivers to slow down, wear your seat belt, and pay attention to the road. The operation will continue through July 23.

