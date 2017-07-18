Animal Ark Rescue offering community pets service - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Animal Ark Rescue offering community pets service

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Animal Ark Rescue is now offering a brand-new community pets service to help people keep their pets out of shelters, which will in turn help reduce the kill rate at Columbus Animal Control.

A crucial part of the No Kill Equation is to lower owner surrenders to our local shelters and rescues.

In an effort to lower the numbers, AAR has implemented a program for shelter alternatives.

If you need to rehome your pet, for a $20 administrative fee, you can now list your pet on our website for 3 months.

Not only will your pet be listed on our website, but he/she also publishes to multiple pet adoption websites for increased exposure.

AAR does require these pets be spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccines. With this service to the community, they hope to be one step closer to a No Kill Columbus GA.

Click here to list your pet.

