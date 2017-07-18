Woman allegedly steals money from east AL youth baseball organization

A Russell County woman allegedly stole $2,500 from a youth baseball organization and spent some of it on personal expenses, according to court documents and a former board member.

According to AL.com, deputies arrested 45-year-old Melissa Glasspoole, of Fort Mitchell, in early July on charges of first-degree theft.

Glasspoole, who is listed as the principal officer of the non-profit Russell County Baseball League in tax documents available online, allegedly stole more than $2,500 from the organization between 2014 and 2017.

Court documents included no information about the total amount allegedly stolen or how it was used. According to AL.com, an employee for the Russell County District Attorney's Office said they did not have a file on the case and the Russell County Sheriff's Department did not return calls seeking comment.

Lakeitha Word sat on the board of the baseball league and told AL.com that questions emerged about two years ago about the organization's finances. Over the course of a couple years, the finances dwindled despite increases in sponsorships and donations, Word said.

Word's daughter played softball on a team affiliated with the organization. She said she doesn't understand how someone could have stolen from an organization designed to help children.

