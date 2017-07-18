Woman allegedly steals money from east AL youth baseball organization

A Russell County woman allegedly stole $2,500 from a youth baseball organization and spent some of it on personal expenses, according to court documents and a former board member.More >>
Animal Ark Rescue is now offering a brand-new community pets service to help people keep their pets out of shelters, which will in turn help reduce the kill rate at Columbus Animal Control.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on Edna Street that occurred Monday night.More >>
A cold case from East Alabama still fresh in the hearts of the victim's family. Someone shot and killed Felton Tate at his home in Beauregard in 2008.More >>
Poison and pest control experts are warning people of the dangers of snakes during the summer.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
