FIRST TO ALERT: We're turning on the heat. Tap the app to see how hot it will be today!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be a HOT day around the Valley with afternoon highs topping out a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. We'll see them reach the mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky.

There will be a low rain chance this afternoon/evening along with lower rain chances sticking around through Saturday. Highs will also stay above average through Saturday - in the mid to upper 90s.

By Sunday, moisture will be on the increase with a better rain chance returning (30%), but look for Monday and Tuesday of next week to be the wettest day with a better focus for rain and storms across the area (the coverage between 30-50%). The rest of next week looks fairly typical for summer with hit or miss storms and highs in the lower 90s.

