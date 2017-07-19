Venomous snake bites increase 50 percent in Georgia

Poison and pest control experts are warning people of the dangers of snakes during the summer.

According to poison control, venom has risen 50-60 percent in Georgia this summer. Pest control says parents should be very mindful of snakes if their children plan to play outdoors and teach them the dangers of baby snakes so that they won’t pick one up.

Baby snakes are very dangerous because they release all of their venom in one bite.

The best way to avoid a bite is by not touching a snake if you come across one and call your local pest expert as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.