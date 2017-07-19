Eufaula man charged with attempted murder following Monday night shooting

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on Edna Street that occurred Monday night.

Willie Edward Steele, 46, of Eufaula was arrested at the Eufaula City Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Steele is charged with attempted murder and burglary in the first-degree.

He is being held in Eufaula and is waiting for a bond hearing.

The victim of the shooting remains in critical condition in a Montgomery hospital after being shot in his upper right thigh.

Police say the shooting appears to be domestic, but this incident remains under investigation.

