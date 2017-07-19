COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Wednesday marks National Hot Dog Day and several local restaurants have deals to celebrate this day.

Here is a list of deals for National Hot Dog Day:

Cook’s Hotdogs: Buy one get one hot dog half off

Sonic: $1 Coneys

Destiny Dogs: $1 chili hot dogs; mention WTVM and get $1 off lunch special

Burger King: Classic grilled hot dog for 79 cents

Do you know any restaurants offering deals for National Hotdog Day? Send them to newsrelease@wtvm.com.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.