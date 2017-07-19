Eufaula police warn residents of phone scam

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Calls showing up with a "City of Eufaula" phone number are hitting cell phones of Eufaula residents and police say it's a scam.

Eufaula Police posted the warning on its Facebook page saying the caller is no way associated with the city or any other departments within the city.



Police say the scammers are attempting to sell security systems. The number associated with the scam is 334-687-1153.



Police also say another scam affecting Eufaula residents is one with a "Jamaica" area code of "876".



They say this scam leaves messages promising free gifts, trips or lottery winnings.



Sgt. Donald Brown with Eufaula police say when the call is returned, you're then charged a big amount per minute rate fee.



"In the event that happens check your personal stuff like your bank account and stuff like that. Hopefully, you won't give them your bank account number or your credit card number over the phone without knowing them or someone who you can trust. In the event that you do do that and feel like you've been a victim of that scam by all means you want to call your local police agency and let them do a report for you if it's in your jurisdiction," says Sgt. Brown.



Sgt. Brown also says that many times scammers live outside the jurisdiction so it makes it hard for police to arrest the suspects.



If you receive a call from an unknown number that is not stored in your phone, simply do not answer it.

Lastly, if you just can't stand to let a call go unanswered, never give personal information on a call that you did not initiate.

