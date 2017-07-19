Russell Co. woman bonds out of jail after allegedly stealing $7K from youth baseball league

Funeral arrangements are underway for a Carver High School student who passed away. Richard Cummings Jr., 18, was shot and killed Saturday, July 15 on Farr Road.More >>
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - New details have been released in connection with a Russell County woman accused of stealing money from a youth baseball league.More >>
Wednesday marks National Hot dog Day and several local restaurants have deals to celebrate this day.More >>
A cold case from East Alabama still fresh in the hearts of the victim's family. Someone shot and killed Felton Tate at his home in Beauregard in 2008.More >>
A Russell County woman allegedly stole $2,500 from a youth baseball organization and spent some of it on personal expenses, according to court documents and a former board member.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
