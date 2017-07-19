Russell Co. woman bonds out of jail after allegedly stealing $7K from youth baseball league

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - New details have been released in connection with a Russell County woman accused of stealing money from a youth baseball league.

Melissa Glasspoole, 45, turned herself into police on July 1 after allegedly stealing at least $7,000 from the league, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says on April 25 the league reported a potential theft after the baseball league believed that approximately $12,000 was either stolen or misappropriated by Glasspoole.

Glasspoole resigned as the principal officer of the league in April.

She is currently out on a $15,000 bond.

