Woman bonds out of jail after allegedly stealing $7K from youth baseball league

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - New details have been released in connection with a Russell County woman accused of stealing money from a youth baseball league.

Melissa Glasspoole, 45, turned herself into police on July 1 after allegedly stealing at least $7,000 from the league, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says on April 25 the league reported a potential theft after the baseball league believed that approximately $12,000 was either stolen or misappropriated by Glasspoole.

Glasspoole resigned as the principal officer of the league in April.

She is currently out on a $15,000 bond.

Taylor says there isn't a set date as to when the case could possibly go to trial but she is facing one felony charge of theft in the first degree.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.