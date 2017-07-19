Funeral arrangements announced for Carver High student shot and killed on Farr Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Funeral arrangements are underway for a Carver High School student who passed away.

Richard Cummings Jr., 18, was shot and killed Saturday, July 15 on Farr Road.

Funeral services for Cummings will be Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, located at 4078 Milgen Road.

Public visitation will be Friday, July 21 at Lambs International Funeral Home located at 3398 Buena Vista Road from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Family-friend Eric Carroll has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral arrangements in hopes of raising $10,000 to help the family.

