CORTA receives donation to promote tennis in Columbus

A non-profit in Columbus is hoping to impact young lives through tennis.

Wednesday, Orange Theory Fitness of Columbus served up a gift that can help. The Columbus Regional Tennis Association received a $5,000 check from the fitness facility. The nonprofit will use the donation to promote and attempt to change the stigma around tennis.

An Orange Theory fitness leader, Mike Porter, feels that this partnership is about more than just the dollar bills.

“Some of these kids would never have a chance to play tennis," Porter said. "And there’s a stigma around tennis that it’s a sport for high society or a country club sport, but what CORTA is doing is breaking down those barriers and bring the kids directly to the court.”

Lauren Isom, CORTA President, explains how this money will benefit the organization, especially regarding new programs.

“We have several outreach programs that we do in the community: tennis works in the parks, tennis works in the schools," Isom said. "We also have our add-ins like Special Olympics and soon we will be having our wheelchair tennis which starts in the Fall.”

Orange Theory Fitness is continuing their membership drive until the end of this month to present the nonprofit with an additional $5,000 check.

If you would like to help support the organization, then head on over to Orange Theory Fitness to get a free class and the chance to change your life and someone else’s.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.