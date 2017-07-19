Divers search for possible drowning victim in Ladonia

Former NFL player and two-time super bowl champion Tyrone Poole will host a life skills seminar for under-served youth at the LaGrange housing authority the first three days of August.More >>
Russell County EMA has a dive team together searching a lake off Sandfort Road in Ladonia after a possible drowning.
New details have been released in connection with a Russell County woman accused of stealing money from a youth baseball league.
A change in leadership Wednesday at Fort Benning, as a new commander was installed at WHINSEC, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.
AFLAC continues its annual Bold Moves Summer Program. It's a program that was designed by AFLAC President Teresa White as part of Girls Inc to inspire young girls to be strong, smart and bold.
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.
Governor John Bel Edwards says he's looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
