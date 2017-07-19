Divers search for possible drowning victim in Ladonia

LADONIA, AL (WTVM) – Russell County EMA has a dive team together searching a lake off Sandfort Road in Ladonia after a possible drowning.

According to Russell County EMA Director Bob Franklin, the call came in around 4 p.m. ET and they are putting together a dive team to search the waters for a person who went under and never resurfaced.

This is a developing story

