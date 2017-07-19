Ladonia lake drowning victim ID'd

LADONIA, AL (WTVM) – The body of a man who was pulled from a lake in Ladonia has been identified.

The drowning victim was pulled from the lake around 9:30 p.m. ET and has been identified as 40-year-old Davie Lee Brown Jr. of Phenix City.

For about 4 hours, the Russell County Sheriff Department's Dive Team searched for Brown Jr. at the lake at the Country Cottages off Sandfort Road in Ladonia.

According to Russell County EMA Director Bob Franklin, the call came in around 4 p.m. ET when a man fell out of a boat and never resurfaced.

