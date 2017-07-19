Bold Moves summer program continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) — AFLAC continues its annual Bold Moves Summer Program.

It's a program that was designed by AFLAC President Teresa White as part of Girls Inc to inspire young girls to be strong, smart and bold.

More than 25 girls from local middle and high schools attend workshops that cover such topics and as college and finance.

Wednesday at Girls Inc., Columbus police spoke about the dangers of social media.

One student told us how the program has helped her.

“Bold moves is a perfect opportunity for girls like me to learn about their future. To become something great because their eyes were opened up to many different opportunities,” said Olivia Hamilton.

WTVM morning/noon anchor Cheryl Renee was also a part of the media panel. This is the third year of the program.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.