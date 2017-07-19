City of Columbus plans to regulate Airbnb, short-term rentals

More and more people are shopping online to find a place to stay when they visit the fountain city. With the growing popularity of rental sites like Airbnb, a Columbus city council member is looking for a way to regulate these homes where you can enjoy an overnight stay.More >>
A non-profit in Columbus is hoping to impact young lives through tennis. The Columbus Regional Tennis Association received a $5,000 check from the fitness facility. The nonprofit will use the donation to promote and attempt to change the stigma around tennis.More >>
Russell County EMA has a dive team together searching a lake off Sandfort Road in Ladonia after a possible drowning.More >>
The Upatoi triple murder trial set for September 12, could be facing another delay.More >>
A Phenix City man was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in an alleged $19 million stolen identity refund fraud scheme.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office confirmed on Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
