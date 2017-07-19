WHINSEC holds change of command ceremony

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – A change in leadership Wednesday at Fort Benning, as a new commander was installed at WHINSEC, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.

Colonel Robert Alvaro takes over as Commandant, replacing Colonel Keith Anthony who's held that title for the last three years.

Alvaro comes from the National Defense University in Washington and should feel right at home on post. He began his career as an Infantry officer.

WHINSEC specializes in democracy, ethics and human rights training for nations in the Western Hemisphere.

