Tyrone Poole to host life skills seminar in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Former NFL player and two-time super bowl champion Tyrone Poole will host a life skills seminar for under-served youth at the LaGrange housing authority the first three days of August.

Tyrone, originally from LaGrange, wanted to host his first youth life skills seminar in his home town.

Poole says the program is directed toward middle school kids.

“If you can catch them at that age then you are giving them an opportunity to be more efficient adults,” said Poole.

Poole is also promoting his book "ultimate success in the game of life" and says in order to change the futures of under-served youth, we must first change their mindsets and provide them with the life skills needed to succeed.

