Most Wanted: July 2017 Rigdon Road shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three people shot, one died, and a gunman is a free man as Columbus police need help to take this person off the streets.

It was around 2 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, as shots rang out at an apartment at 831 Rigdon Road, Unit 1.

“Upon the officers arriving, they discovered two males injured. They were suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Cpl. Paul Moody with the Columbus Police Department.

Cpl. Moody says one of the two men shot was 33-year-old Brandon Scott.

Police say he died at the hospital. A family member tells us he was known as the 'west side barber' always giving young boys free back to school haircuts. He leaves behind two little girls.

The second person shot was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital. He is still fighting for his life in critical condition.

Around the same time as the shooting on Rigdon Road, police get another 911 call, this time to 33rd Avenue, about .4 miles away.

"They discovered Gerald Douglas and he was suffering from a gunshot wound and he had been shot at the same house on Rigdon Road,” Moody said.

His injuries were not life threatening.

Columbus Police say they need someone to come forward with information about who opened fire inside the Rigdon Road apartment.

Police say 6 to 10 men were seen approaching the apartment and multiple shots were fired before they took off running.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

