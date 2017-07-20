Columbus woman shot on Cusseta Road Thursday morning - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman shot on Cusseta Road Thursday morning

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police confirmed a woman was shot early Thursday morning on Cusseta Road.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The victim has been transported to Midtown Medical Center to be treated.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTVM for more details. 

