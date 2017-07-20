Columbus woman shot on Cusseta Road Thursday morning

Three people shot, one died, and a gunman is a free man as Columbus police need help to take this person off the streets.More >>
A non-profit in Columbus is hoping to impact young lives through tennis. The Columbus Regional Tennis Association received a $5,000 check from the fitness facility. The nonprofit will use the donation to promote and attempt to change the stigma around tennis.
Columbus police confirmed a woman was shot early Thursday morning on According to police, the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
It was five years ago when the Chattahoochee River in Columbus changed, and the economy surrounding the river changed as well.
More and more people are shopping online to find a place to stay when they visit the fountain city. With the growing popularity of rental sites like Airbnb, a Columbus city council member is looking for a way to regulate these homes where you can enjoy an overnight stay.
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.
An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night at a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
