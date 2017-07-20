FIRST TO ALERT: It's going to be HOT. Tap to see how long the un - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: It's going to be HOT. Tap to see how long the unseasonable warmth sticks around.

By Derek Kinkade, Chief Meteorologist
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be another hot one with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s around the Valley. Factor in the humidity and it's going to feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Rain chances remain on the low side with a 10-20% rain coverage through Friday.

For the weekend rain chances increase slightly to a 30% chance each day. Temperatures will return to the low to mid 90 range. Thanks to an increase in moisture next Monday and Tuesday will see a 40% rain chance but then backing off to a 20-30% coverage starting Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s next week, too.

