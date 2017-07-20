FIRST TO ALERT: It's going to be HOT. Tap to see how long the unseasonable warmth sticks around.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be another hot one with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s around the Valley. Factor in the humidity and it's going to feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Rain chances remain on the low side with a 10-20% rain coverage through Friday.

For the weekend rain chances increase slightly to a 30% chance each day. Temperatures will return to the low to mid 90 range. Thanks to an increase in moisture next Monday and Tuesday will see a 40% rain chance but then backing off to a 20-30% coverage starting Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s next week, too.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.