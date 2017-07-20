Comedian Kevin Hart to perform at the RiverCenter in September

Kevin Hart is making his way back to Columbus to perform at The River Center for the Performing Arts September 23, 2017.

Hart’s career as a comedian has grown tremendously since his first stand-up release, I’m a Grown Man, in 2009. He is known as one of the foremost comedians, actors, and entertainers in the industry today.

His notable work includes movies roles for Screen Gems, which have grossed a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide. Hart also starred in Grudge Match, About Last Night, and Think Like a Man.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Hart is a force in television as the executive producer of the Real Husbands of Hollywood.

