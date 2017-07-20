Ryan Seacrest announces his return as host of 'American Idol'

It was five years ago when the Chattahoochee River in Columbus changed, and the economy surrounding the river changed as well.More >>
Three people shot, one died, and a gunman is a free man as Columbus police need help to take this person off the streets.More >>
Kevin Hart is making his way back to Columbus September 23 to perform at The River Center for the Performing Arts.More >>
Columbus police confirmed a woman was shot early Thursday morning on According to police, the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
A non-profit in Columbus is hoping to impact young lives through tennis. The Columbus Regional Tennis Association received a $5,000 check from the fitness facility. The nonprofit will use the donation to promote and attempt to change the stigma around tennis.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
