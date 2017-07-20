Columbus Fire & EMS host grand opening of new fire station

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Fire Station 9 is now open and ready to serve the community after today's grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Deputy Chief Greg Lang with Columbus Fire and EMS says the new fire station is replacing fire station 9 on 4020 Jay Street in Columbus.

He says that building was built in 1959 and the repairs to maintain that station was far too much and the best option was to build the new one here on Macon Road.



In addition to the new fire station, there is a pavilion, a training facility, and a training burn building. Chief Lang says it will better prepare Columbus Fire and EMS for future rescues.



"It's going to afford us so many more opportunities do different types of training we actually have a makeshift type kitchen on our bottom burn room also we have like a bed in our second burn room so it's giving us a real life situation like we were going in a multi-story complex or residential it's actually letting our new firefighters give them a real life situation," says Lang.



Chief Lang says training like that hasn't been done in the past and now with the new training facility and burn building they now have the opportunity to do so.



The new facility along with the fire station cost about $4.3 million.



Thursday's grand opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting and speeches from Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley.

