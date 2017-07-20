Sen. Perdue releases statement on Sen. McCain's brain cancer dia - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Sen. Perdue releases statement on Sen. McCain's brain cancer diagnosis

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Sen. Perdue/Twitter) (Source: Sen. Perdue/Twitter)

(WTVM) – U.S. Senator David Perdue has released a statement after Sen. John McCain's office announced his diagnosis of brain cancer.

"John McCain is a friend, a mentor, and a true patriot. If anyone can tackle a challenge like this, it's him. Bonnie and I extend our heartfelt prayers to John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family. We also pray for John's doctors as they give him the best care available," Perdue said.

Former President Obama also tweeted about McCain saying he is an American hero.

McCain’s family says he is in “good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly