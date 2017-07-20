Sen. Perdue releases statement on Sen. McCain's brain cancer diagnosis

News Leader 9 has officially launched its ‘Throwback Thursday’ segment.More >>
News Leader 9 has officially launched its ‘Throwback Thursday’ segment.More >>
U.S. Senator David Perdue has released a statement after Sen. John McCain's office announced his diagnosis of brain cancer. John McCain is a friend, a mentor, and a true patriot. If anyone can tackle a challenge like this, it's him.More >>
U.S. Senator David Perdue has released a statement after Sen. John McCain's office announced his diagnosis of brain cancer. John McCain is a friend, a mentor, and a true patriot. If anyone can tackle a challenge like this, it's him.More >>
It was five years ago when the Chattahoochee River in Columbus changed, and the economy surrounding the river changed as well.More >>
It was five years ago when the Chattahoochee River in Columbus changed, and the economy surrounding the river changed as well.More >>
Three people shot, one died, and a gunman is a free man as Columbus police need help to take this person off the streets.More >>
Three people shot, one died, and a gunman is a free man as Columbus police need help to take this person off the streets.More >>
Kevin Hart is making his way back to Columbus September 23 to perform at The River Center for the Performing Arts.More >>
Kevin Hart is making his way back to Columbus September 23 to perform at The River Center for the Performing Arts.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>