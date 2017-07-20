Sen. Perdue releases statement on Sen. McCain's brain cancer diagnosis

(WTVM) – U.S. Senator David Perdue has released a statement after Sen. John McCain's office announced his diagnosis of brain cancer.

"John McCain is a friend, a mentor, and a true patriot. If anyone can tackle a challenge like this, it's him. Bonnie and I extend our heartfelt prayers to John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family. We also pray for John's doctors as they give him the best care available," Perdue said.

Former President Obama also tweeted about McCain saying he is an American hero.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

McCain’s family says he is in “good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.