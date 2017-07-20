Petition started to build VA hospital in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A petition has started to build a VA hospital in Columbus.

Michael Burks is the president of the Retired Enlisted Association chapter and he says veterans and the community will benefit greatly if a full VA hospital and a VA nursing home facility are built.

Burks goes on to say veterans and their family members have to drive too far to get to a VA hospital or nursing home.

In the past, Burks has been told there was not enough of a veteran population in the area to justify building a VA hospital in Columbus.

Burks hopes to get 5,000 signatures on his petition and to hear a response from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.