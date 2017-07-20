Aflac holds career awareness expo

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Aflac held its third annual career expo on Thursday.

Aflac set up stations, allowing for current Aflac employees and others to learn what the company has to offer and what skills are necessary to get those jobs.

Programs to assist with financing for schools were also set up outside the expo.

For organizers, this expo encourages employees to explore other facets of the company.

“The expo to me is exciting for the organization and the employees of Aflac. It gives them the opportunity to see the other areas of the company that they may not have the opportunity to see while working daily,” said Ryan Melvin, VP of Leadership and Development for Aflac.

Aflac also put on a fashion show demonstrating the do and don'ts of work attire during the expo.

