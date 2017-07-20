Aflac holds career awareness expo

Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are gearing up to leave town for their charity motorcycle ride.More >>
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are gearing up to leave town for their charity motorcycle ride.More >>
Aflac held its third annual career expo on Thursday.More >>
Aflac held its third annual career expo on Thursday.More >>
A petition has started to build a VA hospital in Columbus.More >>
A petition has started to build a VA hospital in Columbus.More >>
Columbus police confirmed a woman was shot early Thursday morning on According to police, the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
Columbus police confirmed a woman was shot early Thursday morning on According to police, the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue around 5:30 a.m.More >>
Kevin Hart is making his way back to Columbus September 23 to perform at The River Center for the Performing Arts.More >>
Kevin Hart is making his way back to Columbus September 23 to perform at The River Center for the Performing Arts.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.More >>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.More >>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>