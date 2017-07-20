Smiths Station baseball fields not fully repaired months after tornado

A tornado came barreling through the Smiths Station High School baseball fields in late January and destroyed most of it.

Now, parents are concerned months later the facility is still not back up to par as promised by county leaders.

“We really need to have the hitting facility and the light pole replaced,” Ralph Hodgdon is the president of the Smiths Station High School baseball club. He says following the January tornado destroying most of the baseball field, the season didn’t go as planned.

“We had a tough year this year at the plate so we didn’t have a hitting facility to work in,” Hodgdon tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

"The repairs needed don’t end at the hitting facility," Hodgdon says. "The scoreboard is leaning and still storm damage, the light pole is condemned and needs to be replaced, and the uncovered fence poses a danger to the players. The fixes come at a hefty price tag."

“You’re looking upwards $200,000,” Hodgdon says.

Lee County presented plans for the new batting facility, but an approximate $30,000 plan in the works doesn’t exactly match the over $100,000 facility that used to stand.

“We just want a time schedule when are they going to have things finished when are they going to start doing the work when are they going to be finished so that the coaches can have an idea how they’re going to run their schedules this fall to get the work in the kids need.” says Hodgdon.

I reached out to Lee County Assistant Superintended Marcus Fuller multiple times Thursday to ask him what exactly the county plans for the rebuild, but he hasn’t gotten back to us.

