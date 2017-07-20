Miracle Riders leaving Friday for trip to Arctic Circle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are gearing up to leave town for their charity motorcycle ride.

Ressmeyer and the miracle riders will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. at Synovus at 1111 Bay Avenue in Uptown Columbus.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Synovus employees will go zip lining across the Chattahoochee River to deliver a Synovus flag to the riders.

They will leave around 10:00 a.m. on their charity motorcycle ride to the Arctic Circle and will return Aug. 11.

The three-week ride will take participants to Coldfoot, Alaska, the last stop on the Dalton Highway before Prudhoe Bay.

The ride will raise awareness of the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and raise funds for that organization’s two Our House campuses in Columbus: Carpenter’s Way home for boys and Arabella home for girls.

These residential facilities provide treatment for abused, neglected, and abandoned children.

The presenting sponsor is Synovus. As presenting sponsor, Synovus’ contribution will support the two local Our House facilities.

The ride began in 2009 when Ressmeyer set out alone on a ride through the 48 contiguous states to celebrate his 50th birthday and raise funds for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

Other motorcyclists joined in over the years and together they have raised over $1 million for the hospital’s pediatric services.

