Major renovations planned for Chambers County Jail

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Major renovation plans are in the works for one county jail in east Alabama after problems with overcrowding and complaints about conditions.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, this expansion and renovation of the Chambers County Jail has a projected budget of $4.7 million.

The sheriff’s office says the time is now for these jail renovations.

The two main focuses of the renovation are facilitating the female inmates and mentally ill population.

Currently, the jail has the capacity to hold 135 inmates with 119 of those designated for males and 16 for females.

With a growing demand to house more inmates, the renovation looks to add more cells which could house male or females, totaling in at housing 256 inmates once complete.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the county commission to make this renovation possible.

The jail was last renovated in 1991. The additional cells are planned to expand into the land directly behind the jail, as phase two of this major renovation project.

