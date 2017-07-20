Columbus doctor attends Alzheimer's conference in London

(WTVM) – A worldwide Alzheimer’s conference is wrapping up in London.

An entire network of people across the world took their research findings and trials to compare their results in the battle against the disease.

The Columbus Memory Center is one of the world's leaders in Alzheimer’s research.

Local Columbus Dr. Jonathan Liss says not a day goes by that doctors aren't researching this disease.

Dr. Liss also says the research and fight to cure Alzheimer’s will continue when he returns to the states.

