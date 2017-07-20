VIDEO: Man recognizes West GA boys for cleaning up trash in neighborhood

TAYLOR COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A group of youth in a small West Georgia town are gaining praise all over social media after a video of them picking up garbage in the neighborhood went viral.

Al Grant noticed 14 young men in the city of Butler, wearing gloves and carrying trash bags in the neighborhood. Grant asked what they were doing and when the group of boys told him, he began to film.

Grant asks the group: “Who made you do this?”

The young men respond: “Nobody, sir. Just out here to do good. [It] feels good to clean up and give back to the community.”

The guys don’t want any recognition they are just looking to help out their community and it is a way to bring people together.

In the video, Grant goes on to tell the boys, “This won’t go unnoticed. I hope to give you as much recognition as you possibly can for it. You guys are an inspiration to other boys.”

Grant is hoping the video helps promote a positive image of African-American youth in times where race relations are not that great in the world where they should be.

Watch the full video below:

