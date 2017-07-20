Supporteen Youth, Inc. holds fundraiser for mentoring program

Major renovation plans are in the works for one county jail in east Alabama after problems with overcrowding and complaints about conditions.More >>
A group of youth in a small West Georgia town are gaining praise all over social media after a video of them picking up garbage in the neighborhood went viral.More >>
A tornado came barreling through the Smiths Station High School baseball fields in late January and destroyed most of it. Now, parents are concerned months later the facility is still not back up to par as promised by county leaders.More >>
Supporteen Youth, Inc. held a fundraiser Thursday at Jason's Deli to help raise money for outings and outreach.More >>
The new addition of the Blue Heron Zip Line was officially opened by Whitewater Express, Thursday.More >>
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.More >>
