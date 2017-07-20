Supporteen Youth, Inc. holds fundraiser for mentoring program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Supporteen Youth, Inc. held a fundraiser Thursday at Jason's Deli to help raise money for outings and outreach.

The program is a mentoring program for children ages 8 and up to help set a positive example as kids learn to give back to their community.

Funds raised at Thursday’s event also help provide educational speakers for group events.

For founder Marcus Gibson, this organization is all about giving back.

“Anything that I can do or anyone in the organization that helps the kids reach their full potential and stay out of jail and the street and I am there for them,” said Marcus Gibson with Supporteen Youth, Inc.

The group says they are in need of mentors as well.

