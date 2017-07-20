Georgia Milestones results released for MCSD

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County students making some improvements in the state's standardized tests compared to last year.

Results of the Georgia Milestone testing show the district increased or maintained the percentage of students identified as "proficient and distinguished learners" in nearly 60 percent of the tests.

The district also showing a significant drop in the number of students identified as "beginning learners."

Despite the improvements, Muscogee County still trails the state average.

Here are the full results for the Muscogee County School District:

