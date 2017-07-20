Georgia Milestones results released for MCSD

A group of youth in a small West Georgia town are gaining praise all over social media after a video of them picking up garbage in the neighborhood went viral.More >>
A group of youth in a small West Georgia town are gaining praise all over social media after a video of them picking up garbage in the neighborhood went viral.More >>
The new addition of the Blue Heron Zip Line was officially opened by Whitewater Express, Thursday.More >>
The new addition of the Blue Heron Zip Line was officially opened by Whitewater Express, Thursday.More >>
Aflac held its third annual career expo on Thursday.More >>
Aflac held its third annual career expo on Thursday.More >>
A petition has started to build a VA hospital in Columbus.More >>
A petition has started to build a VA hospital in Columbus.More >>
Muscogee County students making some improvements in the state's standardized tests compared to last yearMore >>
Muscogee County students making some improvements in the state's standardized tests compared to last yearMore >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>