MCSB members Myers, Thomas answer questions on legal battles

Muscogee County School Board Members Frank Myers and John Thomas meeting with citizens in the area to address questions and concerns on the high profile cases of Montravious Thomas and Roy Newman along the potential wrongdoing in the Muscogee County School District.

“There have been a lot of questions we’ve raised,” said Myers. “People have been asking questions and we’re here to answer them.”

The town hall style meeting at the Gallery at Fountain Park allowing opportunities to discuss concerns surrounding the death of school bus driver Newman, after a 2016 bus crash and the alleged body-slamming of then 13-year-old Thomas.

But Myers and Thomas believe the recent board approval of hiring an independent counsel to investigate the school board’s ethical behavior is a distraction from the real issues.

“They want to hire someone who is an insider with the administration with the board,” said Thomas. “It's a bit of a diversionary tactic.”

“Of course the true reason is not to issue a report on the ethics in the board, it's to issue a report to damage John and mine’s reputations,” said Myers.

The two board members say it is not just about being transparent with citizens but also making sure there is transparency within the school board.

“I think if we bring more truth to this independent counsel then maybe other board members might say, ‘You know what? This is a worthless waste of money,’” said Thomas.

“We [are] focusing on things that matter,” Myers said.

The board has not voted who will be the independent counsel advising in the process and members said that won't officially happen until they call for it on an upcoming agenda.

