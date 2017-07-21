FIRST TO ALERT: The hottest weather of the summer continues. More on today's heat in the app!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Much like yesterday today will be another scorcher with highs reaching the upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. It's possible to see a passing shower or storm this afternoon but coverage will be low. "Feel Like" temperatures will be in the 100s again, too.

For Saturday the forecast will be similar to today with possibly slightly cooler temperatures. As we head into Sunday, look for the moisture levels to increase slightly, and the rain coverage will be going up as well. Highs will be in the mid 90s both days.

At this point, it looks like Monday and Tuesday will feature the best chance of rain with the coverage in the 40-50% range and cooler afternoon temperatures because of more clouds and showers. The rest of next week will feature fairly average temperatures and rain chances for late July.

