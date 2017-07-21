Area back to school events underway

Kids and parents are gearing up for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

With the new school year swiftly approaching, many individuals and organizations will host back to school events and giveaways to prepare students for their return.

Below are back to school events that are set to take place near and throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

Amerigroup Community Care & Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church partnered for a Back to School Bash. The event is Friday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Lagrange. There will be free school supplies, entertainment, games, and activities.

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley's Stuff the Bus Collection Day is Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peachtree Mall in Columbus. School supplies will be collected to stuff backpacks to be given to students in need.

Majorglow Entertainment will host its Back 2 School Giveaway 2k17 July 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will also include free food and activities.

Amerigroup Community Care & Chattahoochee County Family Connection presents Back to School Bash Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roscoe Robinson Recreation Center in Cusseta. Guests can look forward to free school supplies, health screenings, games, and entertainment.

If you know of any other back to school events, email them to us at newsrelease@wtvm.com.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.