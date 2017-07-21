Casting Crowns to perform at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Grammy nominated Christian group Casting Crowns is making a stop in Columbus.

Casting Crowns will perform at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

The group released their album The Very Next Thing in Sept. 2016 and it reached number one on the U.S. Christian charts and included the single “Oh My Soul.”

Tickets will be on sale starting July 28 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.