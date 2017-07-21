News Leader 9 at the Barbasol Championship in Opelika - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

News Leader 9 at the Barbasol Championship in Opelika

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
and J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM) (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)
(Source: JT Fellows/WTVM) (Source: JT Fellows/WTVM)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.

Around 130 pro golfers are in Opelika at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National for the tournament.

News Leader 9 will have live team coverage of the PGA tournament starting at 5p/4c. on Friday and 6p/5c on Sunday, July 23.

Are you attending Barbasol? Email your pictures to pix@wtvm.com to be featured in a slideshow.

Click here for continuing coverage of the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

