News Leader 9 at the Barbasol Championship in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.

Around 130 pro golfers are in Opelika at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National for the tournament.

News Leader 9 will have live team coverage of the PGA tournament starting at 5p/4c. on Friday and 6p/5c on Sunday, July 23.

Crew headed to the #BarbasolChampionship at RTJ golf trail Grand National in Opelika. Follow @ParkerBranton, @thejtfellows, and @jhayeswtvm. pic.twitter.com/C0EgxdHZjV — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) July 21, 2017

We are live at the Barbasol Championship starting today at 5! I'm bringing my clubs to see if they have room for one more on the lineup ?? pic.twitter.com/va2x5r4zRY — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 21, 2017

Round one finishes and round two tees off today! Make sure to tune in to @WTVM for the highlights tonight! https://t.co/yVCe3oouAM — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) July 21, 2017

