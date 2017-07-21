News Leader 9 heads to the Barbasol Championship in Opelika

An area brewing company is expanding to Columbus.More >>
News Leader 9 is heading to the Barbasol Championship Friday afternoon.More >>
Muscogee County School Board Members Frank Myers and John Thomas meeting with citizens in the area to address questions and concerns on the high profile cases of Montravious Thomas and Roy Newman along the potential wrongdoing in the Muscogee County School District.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Grammy nominated Christian group Casting Crowns is making a stop in Columbus.More >>
Muscogee County students making some improvements in the state's standardized tests compared to last yearMore >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
