Wild Leap Brewery Company expands to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An area brewing company is expanding to Columbus.



Wild Leap Brew Company out of LaGrange is having a launch party bar crawl Friday on Broadway.

The bar crawl will include stops at Nonic, 11th and Bay Southern Table, Smoke Bourbon and BBQ, Scruffy’s Murphy’s Irish Pub and Eatery and The Loft.

To purchase tickets click here.

