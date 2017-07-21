Phenix City man to hike 2000 miles on Appalachian Trial for cancer

(WTVM) - A Phenix City man is planning on taking a hike on one of the longest hiking-only trails in the world from Maine to Georgia.

Casey Horan is hiking the more than 2,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail to raise money for John B. Amos Cancer Center in Columbus.



His hike kicks off Saturday morning.

His dad was a patient there before he died four years ago.

Horan wants to support the cancer treatment center the same way it supported his dad.

"If I can give anybody the experience I had with my dad I would. The quality of life, the care the people was great especially when you're going through something that horrible and have the level of people helping you. I'd like to raise $21.000 dollars", says Horan.



Horan's hike will take about six months to complete.

