Columbus girl's softball team heads to regional tournament

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Northern Little League Girl's Softball Team is on their way to Clarksville, Tennessee Friday afternoon to play in a regional tournament.

The team already won a state title. They'll be competing against teams from surrounding states.

They say they're extremely humbled and proud to play in this year's tournament.

"I just think it's a very exciting experience and it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and it's a great honor to be able to participate in this," Coming For Ya Oh Yeah! Said Berkeley Sizemore with the league.

The season started in January.

