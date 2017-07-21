Columbus girl's softball team heads to regional tournament

The Northern Little League Girl's Softball Team is on their way to Clarksville Tennessee Friday afternoon to play in a regional tournament.More >>
Kids and parents are gearing up for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.More >>
An area brewing company is expanding to Columbus.More >>
News Leader 9 is heading to the Barbasol Championship Friday afternoon.More >>
Muscogee County School Board Members Frank Myers and John Thomas meeting with citizens in the area to address questions and concerns on the high profile cases of Montravious Thomas and Roy Newman along the potential wrongdoing in the Muscogee County School District.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
A U.S. District Court judge awarded $222,695 in attorneys’ fees and $2,008 in costs to the plaintiffs in the case against the Rowan County clerk who denied them marriage licenses.More >>
The boy landed in the grass, just narrowly missing a spiked fence.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
