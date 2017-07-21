Additional schools eligible for free meals in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is expanding the number of Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools for the 2017-2018 school year from 38 to 41 schools.

Blanchard Elementary, Midland Academy, and Shaw High School are new additions to the list of CEP schools.

CEP is a provision established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and part of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows all children who attend a CEP school to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge.

CEP eligible schools must have at least 40 percent of students directly certified by the State of Georgia as a homeless child, a foster child, a recipient of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

In addition, 40 percent of the students identified who are eligible can be calculated by individual school, groups of schools, or the entire district.

Groups of schools can be any combination of schools in the district. The students who are eligible are based on data as of April 1 for the previous school year.

There are 13 MCSD schools that are non-CEP schools including

Aaron Cohn Middle School

Blackmon Road Middle School

Britt David Magnet Academy

Clubview Elementary School

Columbus High School

Double Churches Elementary School

Eagle Ridge Academy

Mathews Elementary School

Midland Middle School

North Columbus Elementary School

Northside High School

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts

Veterans Memorial Middle School

Parents of students who attend non-CEP schools may complete an application for free and reduced meals to determine eligibility.

