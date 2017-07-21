WTVM Editorial 7/21/17: History is valuable

Are you interested in becoming a police officer? If so, the Columbus Police Department is hiring with incentives. “Join the force for good. Accepting qualified applicants,” the police department posted on its Facebook page.More >>
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is spreading a little joy on social media.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
A man is recovering at Midtown Medical Center following a shooting in Phenix City early Monday morning.More >>
The Muscogee County School District has expanded its free breakfast and lunch program. Forty-one schools across the county are included in the “community eligible provision.”More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
This may spell the end, or at least the beginning of the end, for the 32-year-old feature.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
