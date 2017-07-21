AL tax-free weekend kicks off

(WTVM) - This year marks the first time Georgia is not participating in the annual tax-free weekend.

But, just across the border in Alabama, the Back to school holiday weekend is in full effect.

Alabama's tax-free weekend began Friday morning.

Some of the items included in the sales tax holiday are clothes at 100 dollars or less per item, diapers, computers and software with a single purchase price of 750 dollars or less, and school supplies at 30 dollars or less.

Phenix City Mayor, Eddie Lowe says, "Hopefully we will draw more people here to be able to see and showcase our city, and we just have to take advantage of that to show people what a great place it is to be in Phenix City and how important it is to be in this one region.”

The sale ends Sunday at midnight.

The Georgia Department of Revenue says Georgia Legislature did not pass a bill to allow for a tax-free shopping weekend.

