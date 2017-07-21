Carver head football coach remembers former student athlete, R.J. Cummings Jr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An investigation is still underway after a shooting left one teen dead on Farr Road last week.

Police say 18-year-old Richard Cummings Jr., also known as RJ was shot and killed Saturday, July 15 while in a car.

Now, on the eve of his funeral, RJ's former football coach is sharing more of his lasting legacy.

"He was a very, very dominant force on the field. Very smart.. knew what checks to make, if he was in the wrong defense.. one of the kids you always wanted to coach," said Coach Calvin Arnold.

Arnold says Cummings was a young man with a full life ahead of him and a force to be reckoned with on and off the football field.

"I didn't believe it at first. I didn't want to believe it, and you know, the more phone calls I started getting, I knew it was pretty much reality, at that point. Still kind of hard to believe, that he is gone, Those things you don't want to believe," said Arnold.

Authorities say he was in the passenger seat of a car when a shot was fired by a backseat passenger through the seat.

He was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center.

Set to begin his college football career this upcoming Fall at Waldorf University in Iowa.

His coach says his former student athlete was definitely a stand-out performer and personality gone too soon.

"He was one of those kids that always had a smile on his face, high motor, very energetic. he's going to be truly missed, very much," said Arnold.

Coach Arnold says Cummings will be honored with a sticker on the back of Carver teammates helmet's this upcoming season. The sticker will say, RJ #1.

The Funeral for RJ Cummings is scheduled for Saturday, July 22.

It will be held at Christ Community Church on Milgen Road at 11 a.m.

An investigation is still underway into further details of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.