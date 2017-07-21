Family Dependency Treatment Court program to reunite families separated by drug addiction

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Troup County parents who have lost custody of their children due to drug addiction now have a new option to receive treatment and reunite with their kids quicker.

Determined to improve the outcomes and provide hope to these children and families Judge R. Michael Key and the Troup County Juvenile Court successfully sought funds through a state grant, to establish a Family Dependency Treatment Court.

The FDTC's purpose is to protect children while healing families by affording parents the tools they need to become sober and maintain sobriety in order to provide a safe and stable home for their children.

While participation is voluntary, studies show parents who complete the program are approximately 20 to 40 percent higher than those in traditional dependency court.

While the monetary savings are important and having participants become productive members of society are beneficial to the communities in which they live, the real winners are the families who are reunited.

